Recently paroled Michigan sex offender moves into The Villages

A Michigan sex offender who was released from prison earlier this year has moved into The Villages.

Michael Bishop Huston, 56, this past week registered an address at 2079 Southern Star Way in the Southern Star Villas in the Village of St. James, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He was released from the Michigan Department of Corrections in May and will remain on supervision through May 28, 2021.

Huston was sentenced in 2008 in Washtenaw Circuit Court after pleading guilty to three counts of soliciting children for immoral purposes. At the time of sentencing, the prosecutor’s office called him “a dangerous person.”

Huston had been living in Grand Blanc when he was arrested in connection with sexually explicit text messages and e-mails he sent to a 15-year-old boy before trying to meet him outside Saline High School in Pittsfield Township.

Police said Huston and the teenager corresponded for months, but when it appeared that Huston planned to meet the boy, it scared the youth enough to compel him to tell officials at his school, the Flint Journal reported at the time. Officers arrested Huston after observing his car near the high school.

Terms of Huston’s supervision dictate he cannot consume or possess alcohol, must take part in a sex offender treatment program and may not own or possess a firearm.

The villa in which he is living is owned by Ralph and Susanne Huston. The tax bill for the villa is mailed to them in East Jordan, Mich.