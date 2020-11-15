Sunday, November 15, 2020
81.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Recently paroled Michigan sex offender moves into The Villages

Meta Minton

Michael Bishop Huston

A Michigan sex offender who was released from prison earlier this year has moved into The Villages.

Michael Bishop Huston, 56, this past week registered an address at 2079 Southern Star Way in the Southern Star Villas in the Village of St. James, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He was released from the Michigan Department of Corrections in May and will remain on supervision through May 28, 2021.

Huston was sentenced in 2008 in Washtenaw Circuit Court after pleading guilty to three counts of soliciting children for immoral purposes. At the time of sentencing, the prosecutor’s office called him “a dangerous person.”

Huston had been living in Grand Blanc when he was arrested in connection with sexually explicit text messages and e-mails he sent to a 15-year-old boy before trying to meet him outside Saline High School in Pittsfield Township.

Police said Huston and the teenager corresponded for months, but when it appeared that Huston planned to meet the boy, it scared the youth enough to compel him to tell officials at his school, the Flint Journal reported at the time. Officers arrested Huston after observing his car near the high school.

Terms of Huston’s supervision dictate he cannot consume or possess alcohol, must take part in a sex offender treatment program and may not own or possess a firearm.

The villa in which he is living is owned by Ralph and Susanne Huston. The tax bill for the villa is mailed to them in East Jordan, Mich.

Related Articles

Health

Florida tops 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for biggest spike in four months

More than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state Sunday – the biggest single-day increase in a little under four months.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park Police Department selects 22-year-old rookie as officer of the year

In one year’s time Courtney Stewart has gone from being a rookie cop to being named officer of the year by the Fruitland Park Police Department.
Read more
News

CDD 1 Board of Supervisors seeking applicants for vacant seat

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 3, which is vacant because Supervisor Paul Sykes did not seek re-election.
Read more
News

New date for Lion’s Club food drive postponed due to Tropical Storm Eta

The Lake Sumter and Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club's Drop Off Food Drive has announced a new collection date after the previous date was derailed by Tropical Storm Eta.
Read more
Crime

Hallucinating Summerfield man jailed after tale of gal pal shooting up residence

A Summerfield man who appeared to be hallucinating and claimed to have tangled with his gun-toting lady friend is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
News

Used bicycles to be collected at Lake Miona Rec Center for Christmas giveaway

The bicycle clubs in The Villages are preparing to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annual Bicycle Collection.
Read more
News

Donations of Christmas decorations sought to benefit struggling families

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has the perfect solution for those who are never going to use all of the Christmas decorations they brought with them from up north.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

Florida tops 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for biggest spike in four months

More than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state Sunday – the biggest single-day increase in a little under four months.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park Police Department selects 22-year-old rookie as officer of the year

In one year’s time Courtney Stewart has gone from being a rookie cop to being named officer of the year by the Fruitland Park Police Department.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Red-Shouldered Hawk On A Bird Bath In The Village Of Hillsborough

This red-shouldered hawk was resting on a bird bath in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Photos

White Peacock Butterfly At Fenney Nature Trail

This white peacock butterfly was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

View Of Lake Sumter From Lighthouse Point Bar And Grille

Check out this view of Lake Sumter from the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille. Thanks to Pam Blake for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Did President Trump lie about COVID-19?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is disappointed the President Trump’s promises about COVID-19 haven’t come to fruition.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Recently paroled Michigan sex offender moves into The Villages

A Michigan sex offender who was released from prison earlier this year has moved into The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Pfizer vaccine 90 percent effective in early data

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that It looks like we may soon have safe and effective vaccines that can help the world control this COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Recently paroled Michigan sex offender moves into The Villages

A Michigan sex offender who was released from prison earlier this year has moved into The Villages.
Read more
Health

Florida tops 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for biggest spike in four months

More than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state Sunday – the biggest single-day increase in a little under four months.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park Police Department selects 22-year-old rookie as officer of the year

In one year’s time Courtney Stewart has gone from being a rookie cop to being named officer of the year by the Fruitland Park Police Department.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Did President Trump lie about COVID-19?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is disappointed the President Trump’s promises about COVID-19 haven’t come to fruition.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Watch out for roofer who advertises in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has a warning about a roofing company which advertises in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A celebration of pickleball in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident celebrates pickleball in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Recently paroled Michigan sex offender moves into The Villages

A Michigan sex offender who was released from prison earlier this year has moved into The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Hallucinating Summerfield man jailed after tale of gal pal shooting up residence

A Summerfield man who appeared to be hallucinating and claimed to have tangled with his gun-toting lady friend is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police nab man accused of sending nude photos of estranged lady friend

The efforts of a Lady Lake police detective led to the arrest of a man accused of sending out nude photos of his estranged lady friend.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,833FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.4 ° F
84.2 °
79 °
66 %
0.9mph
1 %
Mon
78 °
Tue
72 °
Wed
69 °
Thu
73 °
Fri
65 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment