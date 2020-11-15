Sunday, November 15, 2020
Used bicycles to be collected at Lake Miona Rec Center for Christmas giveaway

Staff Report

The bicycle clubs in The Villages are preparing to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annual Bicycle Collection.

For almost two decades, the cycling community has helped fix up gently used bicycles donated by Villagers for children and disadvantaged adults at Christmastime.

Bicycles will be collected from 8 a.m. until noon on Friday, Dec. 4 at the Lake Miona Recreation Center. The north end of the parking lot will become an outdoor bicycle drop-off, repair and transport facility. The bikes will be unloaded, washed, tires inflated, test ridden, minor repairs made (by volunteers from The Villages cycling community) then loaded onto trailers to be distributed by the Sheriff’s Office in time for Christmas.

If you have a gently used bicycle you would like to donate, drop it off at the Lake Miona Recreation Center at the above time and date. If you will not be available at that time, you can deliver your bike to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

In recent years, Villagers who want to support the campaign have purchased bikes from an area bike shop or one of the big-box stores and delivered the boxed bikes to the Sheriff’s Office or on the day of the collection. Small bikes are always in high demand at Christmas.

On the day of the collection, a limited number of bikes can be picked up by calling (352) 259-2611. This number only works on the day of collection. Every effort will be made to pick up your donation.

If you have questions, please email Dave Lawrence at [email protected] or call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Villages Office at (352) 689-4604.

