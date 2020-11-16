65-year-old Weirsdale man killed in four-vehicle crash

A 65-year-old Weirsdale man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Sunday night in Citrus County.

The man had been driving a van at 6:47 p.m. northbound on U.S. 19 when he collided head-on with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man from Saint George, Ga., according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Weirsdale man’s van went airborne and landed in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV overturned and was struck by a sedan driven by a 76-year-old Old Town man, who had been unable to stop. Prior to that the SUV had collided with a pickup driven by a 73-year-old Crystal River man.

The driver of the SUV was critically injured as were a 25-year-old female passenger and a 2-year-old female passenger, both of Saint George, Ga.

The other two drivers suffered minor injuries.