Bison Valley man arrested after 911 call during altercation

A Bison Valley man was arrested after a 911 call was placed during an altercation with a woman.

Michael Thomas Bailey, 49, was taken into custody on a charge of battery at 2:39 a.m. Saturday.

The woman, who is recovering from surgery, said she awoke in pain and called out to Bailey for her pain medication, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she made it to the kitchen where Bailey began pushing her. She called out to another female in the home, instructing her to call 911. The female “ran into the bedroom and made the call,” the arrest report said.

The Lewistown, Pa. native was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $100 bond.