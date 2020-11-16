CDC advises Americans to make safety a priority this Thanksgiving

The Centers for Disease Control has released guidelines aimed at helping all Americans celebrate a safe Thanksgiving:

If having guests to your home, be sure that people follow the steps that everyone can take to make Thanksgiving safer. Other steps you can take include:

Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community.

Limit the number of guests.

Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.

If celebrating indoors, make sure to open windows.

Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.

Have guests bring their own food and drink.

If sharing food, have one person serve food and use single-use options, like plastic utensils.

Thanksgiving Travel

Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.

If you do travel