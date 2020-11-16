Monday, November 16, 2020
CDC advises Americans to make safety a priority this Thanksgiving

Villages-News Editorial

The Centers for Disease Control has released guidelines aimed at helping all Americans celebrate a safe Thanksgiving:

If having guests to your home, be sure that people follow the steps that everyone can take to make Thanksgiving safer. Other steps you can take include:

  • Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community.
  • Limit the number of guests.
  • Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.
  • If celebrating indoors, make sure to open windows.
  • Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.
  • Have guests bring their own food and drink.
  • If sharing food, have one person serve food and use single-use options, like plastic utensils.

Thanksgiving Travel

Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.

If you do travel

  • Check travel restrictions before you go.
  • Get your flu shot before you travel.
  • Always wear a mask in public settings and on public transportation.
  • Stay at least 6 feet apart from anyone who is not in your household.
  • Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your mask, eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Bring extra supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer.

Opinions

Pfizer vaccine 90 percent effective in early data

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that It looks like we may soon have safe and effective vaccines that can help the world control this COVID-19 pandemic.
Opinions

Villages shouldn’t fully reopen town squares with COVID-19 out of control

We find it disturbing that despite continued spikes in new cases of COVID-19, The Villages has decided to fully reopen all three town squares.
Opinions

Black Friday

Columnist Barry Evans looks ahead to Thanksgiving - and Black Friday.
Opinions

Artificial sweeteners are not benign

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that artificial sweeteners are not benign. He offers advice.
Opinions

We cannot allow news media to select our president

Reflecting on last week's balloting, Congressman Daniel Webster writes that, "Americans, not the news media, select our president."
Opinions

Let’s hope for a county mask mandate

Villager Scott Fenstermaker, writing in an Opinion piece, calls on the Sumter County Commission to issue a mask mandate.
Opinions

A time for healing

Villager Miles Zaremski references a column he wrote earlier in this year in which he called President Trump a "clear and present danger" to The Villages. Now with the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, he says we need healing.
