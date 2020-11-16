COVID-19 pandemic prompts hiring by Sumter County Health Department

The Sumter County Health Department is hiring for support positions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response.

“Selected candidates will serve an important role in a global public health organization and are expected to support Sumter-CHD in its mission to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts and its vision to be the healthiest state in the nation,” the health department said in a news release.

The positions are for employment for at least six months but are subject to extension depending on funding. Positions that are currently available include:

· Medical Support-RN/LPN (1-2 positions available)

· Epidemiology Clerical Support (1 position available)

· COVID-19 Contact Tracer (1 position available)

Position descriptions and pay information are available at https://tinyurl.com/SumterCHDJobs. Interested candidates can apply by emailing their resume to [email protected].