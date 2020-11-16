COVID-19 virus strikes Villages Charter School and Lady Lake elementary school

The potentially deadly COVID-19 virus has reared its head again at The Villages Charter School and Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, a 33rd student tested positive at The Villages Charter School, a multi-building facility that largely educates children of the Developer’s family, Villages employees and those who work in various businesses in the mega-retirement community. The school continues to be responsible for more than half of the cases among students that have been identified in Sumter County Schools, which as of Friday stood at 62.

The only other COVID-19 cases identified in Sumter schools last week were two at South Sumter High School, which has reported 16 cases since school started in late August. Both of those cases were reported Nov. 10. Other Sumter County schools that have identified COVID-19 cases among students include Wildwood Elementary School, Webster Elementary School, South Sumter Middle School, Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School and the school district’s E-Learning program.

Last week at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake, located on Rolling Acres Road just outside the confines of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, one staff member tested positive and 23 students and one staff member were quarantined. Those were among the 24 new cases among 16 students and eight employees, as well as the 241 students and 22 employees who were quarantined.

The other Lake County Schools where either cases were reported or quarantines were necessary include Leesburg High School, Sawgrass Bay Elementary School, Pine Ridge Elementary School, Minneola Charter School, East Ridge High School, Triangle Elementary School, Lake Minneola High School, Lost Lake Elementary School, Umatilla Middle School, Mount Dora Middle School, Clermont Elementary School, Mount Dora High School, South Lake High School, Umatilla High School, Tavares Middle School and Eustis High School.

In Marion County, 25 positive COVID-19 cases were reported last week among 16 students and nine employees, while 207 students and 24 employees were quarantined because of direct contact to someone suffering from the virus. Also, 281 students were sent home with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Marion County schools that were affected by cases last week include Belleview High School, College Park Elementary School, Eighth Street Elementary School, Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary School, Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks, Liberty Middle School, Maplewood Elementary School, Marion Oaks Elementary School, North Marion High School, Osceola Middle School, Shady Hill Elementary School, Sparr Elementary School and West Port High School.