Lady Lake commissioner takes fall prior to meeting at town hall

A Lady Lake commissioner was transported to a local hospital after taking a fall moments before a special meeting Monday night at Lady Lake Town Hall.

Commissioner Dan Vincent took a spill when he was walking on the sidewalk outside the building. He had been headed into a special conceptual presentation on a luxury apartment complex. The 5:15 p.m. presentation was to take place prior to the regularly scheduled 6 p.m. commission meeting.

Vincent is a longtime commissioner representing the Water Oak 55+ community, which comprises a large section of the Town of Lady Lake.

Vincent was alert and conscious after the fall and was being treated by Lake EMS prior to transport by ambulance to a local hospital.

Vincent’s injury comes at a time in which Mayor Jim Richards has long been absent from commission meetings due to complications from surgery. Richards had been a patient at UF Health The Villages Hospital but has been discharged and is back at his home in the Village of Country Club Hills.

Village of La Reynalda resident selected as mayor

Commissioner Ruth Kussard, a Village of La Reynalda resident, was selected mayor of the town during Monday night’s meeting. She has previously served as mayor.

She inherits the gavel from Richards, who had indicated he would prefer not to take on another term as mayor. Richards is the town’s longest serving mayor.

Commissioners Tony Holden and Paul Hannan were sworn in Monday night after they won re-election. Both ran unopposed.

Holden was chosen to serve as mayor pro tem. Kussasrd had been serving in that capacity.