Man arrested after allegedly punching woman who tried to stop him from driving

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly punching a woman who tried to stop him from driving because he appeared to be intoxicated.

Jeremy Joseph Pinkerton, 36, was booked Saturday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of battery. He was released after posting $250 bond.

Law enforcement had been looking for Pinkerton since a domestic disturbance on Oct. 26 at his home in the 800 block of Powell Street in Wildwood. Pinkerton became enraged when the mother of his children brought him a plate of food, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Pinkerton suspected the children had eaten from the plate before it was given to him. He threw the plate of food at the wall, picked up his keys and announced he was leaving.

The woman tried to stop Pinkerton from getting into their 2007 Toyota Camry because he had been drinking, the report said. He pushed her to the ground. When Pinkerton got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle, the woman got into the back seat. He ordered her to get out, but she could not exit the vehicle due to the child lock being engaged. Pinkerton punched the woman. The woman’s nephew helped free her from the vehicle. Witnesses verified the woman’s account of what occurred.

Patrols were stepped up near the home in an attempt to make contact with Pinkerton. The report noted that it was believed Pinkerton left the county to avoid arrest.