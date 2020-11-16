Manuel Freitas, age 96, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, the day after his late wife Elsie Freitas’s birthday. He was born in New Bedford, Mass. and was the beloved son of the late Antonio and Virginia (Fernandes) Freitas.

Manuel was a foreman for the National Silver Company for many years until his retirement. He then moved to The Villages, FL where he lived for 31 years. Manuel was an avid tennis player and enjoyed going to the pool to be with his friends.

Manuel was preceded in death by his brothers Frank, John, Antone, Joseph, Daniel and Raymond Freitas as well as Celeste Souza, Alice Mello, and Mary Arthur. He is survived by 2 sons, Ronald Freitas and Manuel Freitas Jr., and 1 brother, Augostinho Freitas of Sarasota FL. He also had many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

A Graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:30a.m.at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, leaving from Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 at 10:15a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Disabled American Veterans, 510 Montclair Road, Leesburg, FL 34748.