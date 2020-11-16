Parkwood man arrested on hit-and-run charge after fleeing crash which injured children

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on a hit-and-run charge after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in which children were injured.

Jeremy Peloquin, 37, was arrested Friday by Wildwood police as a result of the crash which occurred on Oct. 31 at the entrance to the Villages of Parkwood. Peloquin had been at the wheel of a Ford F-150 pickup truck which collided with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle claimed his children suffered whiplash and were taken for treatment to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando. The driver took photos of Peloquin’s truck and its license plate. He added that Peloquin appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

At the time of his arrest, Peloquin said he left the scene because he “had to be at my job site to meet my god damn electrical inspector.”

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

Peloquin had been arrested in September after he and a woman were found with open liquor and marijuana outside the clubhouse at the Villages of Parkwood.