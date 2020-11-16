Villager disagrees with assessment of Trump’s mental capacity

To the Editor:

In response to Linda Shepherd’s Letter to the Editor, has she seen the mental capacity of the person we just elected to the presidency? This guy did not know what he was running for or where he was speaking. Who are liberals going to blame for all their failures when Trump is gone?

The virus will be cured on Jan. 21 and we will be at full employment by Feb. 1.Oh, wait, it will not happen, therefore again it’s Trump’s fault. Who is going to watch the liberal TV cable stations or read the New York Times without Trump to hate? A real boring next four years, if Biden lasts that long.

Russell Fischer

Village of Calumet Grove