Villager jailed after confronting golfer at home overlooking Bonifay golf course

An 80-year-old Villager was arrested after confronting a golfer who pulled up stakes near his home on the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.

The golfer had been playing near Hole #3 when he removed grass stakes from the ground, which are stakes that mark where golf carts are not to drive on the grass, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. This apparently enraged David Multz who lives at 2985 Amherst Way, a residence which backs up to the golf course.

Multz got “upset” and “aggressively” approached the golfer taking the grass stakes from his golf cart. During the altercation, the New York native pushed the golfer, causing him to slip into his golf cart. The golfer suffered a cut on the inside of his lip, the report said.

Multz’s neighbor told a detective that he has witnessed Multz become confrontational with other golfers in the past. The neighbor said he had also witnessed the incident over the grass stakes and confirmed that Multz pushed the golfer.

The golfer contacted the management at the Bonifay golf course, but the manager indicated the golf course “did not want to get involved” in the dispute. However, the manager had Multz banned from the golf course.

Multz was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at his home, which he purchased in 2013 for $438,000. He was booked on a charge of battery at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.