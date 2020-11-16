Villagers can’t help it when their children are arrested

To the Editor:

Too many dirty details are so unnecessary. Also no mercy shown elderly parents whose adult kids embarrass them with their breaking the law. It’s beyond the fault of those parents who can no longer influence or have control over their idiot offspring.

Naming the parents and where they live is only punishing the parents, not the kids. Is the point forcing the parents to move, taking the criminal element with them? Well, not everyone may have that option and is that really the role of the media, anyway?

What happened to old-fashioned compassion for those parents? That, but for the grace of God, could be any of us.

Suzanne Zimmerman

Village of Charlotte