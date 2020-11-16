Visiting town square is a personal choice

To the Editor:

We are a community of senior citizens who have survived until now without whiners telling us how we should live our lives. The government’s responsibility is to keep us informed and knowledgeable when a medical crisis arises. As mature adults we are quite capable of making choices suitable to our lifestyle.

It is our choice where we want, or need, to go without interference from neighbors who feel the need to tell us what to do. Unless I ask your opinion, don’t tell me what to do.

It’s my choice to behave with caution or stupidity. Folks having a good time at the square made that choice. If that bothers you, stay away, or come over with your mask, your choice. Let everyone else choose how they want to live or die. It’s their choice, not yours.

Jo Thompson

Village of Duval