Woman with license revoked due to DUI nabbed in The Villages with beer

A woman whose license has been revoked due to a drunk driving arrest was nabbed in The Villages with beer in her truck.

Dollene Robin Ravior, 58, of Ocala, was pulled over at 6:19 p.m. Friday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Morse Boulevard in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her white Ford Ranger pickup was stopped at a red light when a deputy ran the license plate and found the vehicle’s owner had a suspended license. As the deputy approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, he “could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle,” the report said. She admitted her license was, “Bad suspended.”

The deputy found that her license had been revoked last year after a drunk driving arrest. Ravior has been arrested twice this year for driving while license suspended.

When asked if she had been drinking, she said she had, “Two beers at home, two hours ago.”

Ravior was wearing footwear she described as her “work boots” and said she is employed by a construction company. She said her job “consists of standing for long hours at a time, on construction site roadways, directing traffic.” She told the deputy several times to call her boss to pick her up.

She failed field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .247 and .234 blood alcohol content. A 16-ounce can of Natural Ice beer was found in the truck. Another 16 ouncer was found in her lunch box cooler bag.

Ravior was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to the fact she is already on probation.