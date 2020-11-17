Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Home Health

5 new COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area reports significant spike in cases

Larry D. Croom

Five more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as The Villages area reported a significant increase in new cases Tuesday.

One of the latest fatalities was a resident of Sumter County and the other four lived in Marion County. They were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 74-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Nov. 12;
  • 72-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 6;
  • 91-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 18;
  • 97-year-old Marion County woman tested positive Oct. 29; and
  • 94-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Nov. 12.

Forty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 15 for a total of 939;
  • Leesburg up eight for a total of 1,569;
  • Belleview up eight for a total of 434;
  • Summerfield up six for a total of 496;
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 423;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up two for a total of 51.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,184 cases – an increase of 20 from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,796 men, 1,353 women, 18 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 226 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 798 in correctional facilities. There have been 90 deaths and 307 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 880 cases – an increase of 11 in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in the Lady Lake portion of the county, others have been identified in Coleman (711), Wildwood (483), Bushnell (364, 154 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 106 inmates and 48 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (117), Lake Panasoffkee (91), Center Hill (62), Sumterville (58) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (51). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 113 cases among four inmates and 109 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 24,776 – increase of 169
  • Men: 11,152
  • Women: 13,349
  • Non-residents: 124
  • People listed as unknown: 151
  • Deaths: 701
  • Hospitalizations: 2,222

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,721 – increase of 56
  • Men: 4,465
  • Women: 5,060
  • Non-residents: 73
  • People listed as unknown: 123
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 731
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 282
  • Deaths: 243
  • Hospitalizations: 789
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,473), Leesburg (1,569), Tavares (845), Eustis (790) and Mount Dora (729). The Villages also is reporting 49 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,871 – increase of 93
  • Men: 4,891
  • Women: 6,936
  • Non-residents: 33
  • People listed as unknown: 11
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,158
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,257
  • Deaths: 368
  • Hospitalizations: 1,126
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,906), Summerfield (496), Belleview (434), Dunnellon (430) and Citra (205). The Villages is reporting 10 cases. A total of 1,427 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (109) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 897,323 cases – an increase of 7,459 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 884,625 are residents. A total of 53,944 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,264 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,861 deaths and 52,329 people have been hospitalized.

