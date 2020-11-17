Tuesday, November 17, 2020
53.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Josephine Branco

Staff Report

Josephine Branco

Josephine Branco passed away Nov. 8, 2020.

She was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on April 10, 1928. She lived most of her life in Massachusetts and moved to The Villages in 2011. Josephine – or Josie, as she was known to friends and family was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Josie met her husband, Manuel, in 1947 while dancing the polkas and they married in 1948.

Josie raised two children with her husband. She was a stay-at-home mom but also used her talents and skills to work from home to help raise her family with her husband. She was a very successful Avon lady for over 20 years and won many awards. She was also a very talented seamstress. She started working in the Fall River Knitting Mills when she was 16 years old. After her children were grown she continued to be successful in other jobs. She sold real estate, life insurance and was a travel agent.

Josie was a very successful salesperson because of her outgoing personality and her love for telling jokes. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Josie and her husband loved to travel, listen to country music, and dance. She also enjoyed doing puzzles and photography. Josie always had a camera with her or had one nearby to take pictures of her family or a beautiful sunset.

Josephine was predeceased by her parents, Manuel and Mary (Ledo) Medeiros, and sisters, Mary Pacheco and Beatrice Medeiros of Massachusetts. Josephine Branco is survived by her loving husband, Manuel Branco, daughter, Sharon Branco, her son Keith Branco, grandchildren: Kayla Branco, Kevin Branco and Richard Branco. Great-grandchildren: Kaylee Daponte, Braelynn Branco-Carvalho, Olivia Terpening, soon to be born great-grandson, Jayden Branco-Carvalho, adopted great-grandchildren, Avery and Lily Daponte, and a loving niece and nephew, Geraldine Costa and Donald Pacheco.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. A Celebration of Life will be in December.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Pamela M. Walls

Pamela Walls had a 37-year career as a schoolteacher in the Sumter County schools.
Read more
Obituaries

Alvera J. Grennier

Alvera Grennier loved playing golf and started the first Ladies Golf League in Stonecrest in 1995. She started a ladies bridge group later that year and was very active in a variety of clubs and activities.
Read more
Obituaries

Ann Marie Zvanovec

During the COVID-19 global pandemic, Ann Zvanovec made well over 100 face masks for family and friends. In The Villages, she enjoyed sewing with the Southern Belles.
Read more
Obituaries

Alice J. Abrahamsen

Alice Abrahamsen spent 2018-2020 in The Villages with her daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Rick Kestner.
Read more
Obituaries

Manuel Freitas

Manuel Freitas was an avid tennis player and enjoyed going to the pool to be with his friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Donald J. Hayner

In his spare time, Don Hayner enjoyed a competitive game of golf and tennis.
Read more
Obituaries

Anna Pauline Katz

Anna Katz moved to The Villages in 2004 and became active in several of the activities here.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

COVID-19 virus strikes Villages Charter School and Lady Lake elementary school

The potentially deadly COVID-19 virus has reared its head again at The Villages Charter School and Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.
Read more
News

COVID-19 pandemic prompts hiring by Sumter County Health Department

The Sumter County Health Department is hiring for support positions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response. We've got online links where you can apply.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Seagull On The Lake Sumter Landing Boardwalk With Full Moon

Check out this seagull on the Lake Sumter Landing boardwalk with a full moon in the night sky. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red-Shouldered Hawk On A Bird Bath In The Village Of Hillsborough

This red-shouldered hawk was resting on a bird bath in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Photos

White Peacock Butterfly At Fenney Nature Trail

This white peacock butterfly was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers can’t help it when their children are arrested

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident argues that Villages-News.com should show some compassion to the Villagers whose adult children break the law and land behind bars.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after confronting golfer at home overlooking Bonifay golf course

An 80-year-old Villager was arrested after confronting a golfer who pulled up stakes near his home on the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

CDC advises Americans to make safety a priority this Thanksgiving

The Centers for Disease Control has released guidelines aimed at helping all Americans celebrate a safe Thanksgiving. We've got the full details.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager jailed after confronting golfer at home overlooking Bonifay golf course

An 80-year-old Villager was arrested after confronting a golfer who pulled up stakes near his home on the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 virus strikes Villages Charter School and Lady Lake elementary school

The potentially deadly COVID-19 virus has reared its head again at The Villages Charter School and Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.
Read more
News

COVID-19 pandemic prompts hiring by Sumter County Health Department

The Sumter County Health Department is hiring for support positions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response. We've got online links where you can apply.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers can’t help it when their children are arrested

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident argues that Villages-News.com should show some compassion to the Villagers whose adult children break the law and land behind bars.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Visiting town square is a personal choice

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers should be free to make the choice to attend the town squares and enjoy the entertainment.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager disagrees with assessment of Trump’s mental capacity

A Village of Duval resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor in which the author questioned the mental capacity of President Trump.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after confronting golfer at home overlooking Bonifay golf course

An 80-year-old Villager was arrested after confronting a golfer who pulled up stakes near his home on the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Read more
Crime

Parkwood man arrested on hit-and-run charge after fleeing crash which injured children

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on a hit-and-run charge after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in which children were injured.
Read more
Crime

Woman with license revoked due to DUI nabbed in The Villages with beer

A woman whose license has been revoked due to a drunk driving arrest was nabbed in The Villages with beer in her truck.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,844FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
53.6 ° F
55 °
52 °
71 %
1.9mph
1 %
Tue
72 °
Wed
67 °
Thu
72 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment