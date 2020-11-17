Josephine Branco passed away Nov. 8, 2020.

She was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on April 10, 1928. She lived most of her life in Massachusetts and moved to The Villages in 2011. Josephine – or Josie, as she was known to friends and family was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Josie met her husband, Manuel, in 1947 while dancing the polkas and they married in 1948.

Josie raised two children with her husband. She was a stay-at-home mom but also used her talents and skills to work from home to help raise her family with her husband. She was a very successful Avon lady for over 20 years and won many awards. She was also a very talented seamstress. She started working in the Fall River Knitting Mills when she was 16 years old. After her children were grown she continued to be successful in other jobs. She sold real estate, life insurance and was a travel agent.

Josie was a very successful salesperson because of her outgoing personality and her love for telling jokes. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Josie and her husband loved to travel, listen to country music, and dance. She also enjoyed doing puzzles and photography. Josie always had a camera with her or had one nearby to take pictures of her family or a beautiful sunset.

Josephine was predeceased by her parents, Manuel and Mary (Ledo) Medeiros, and sisters, Mary Pacheco and Beatrice Medeiros of Massachusetts. Josephine Branco is survived by her loving husband, Manuel Branco, daughter, Sharon Branco, her son Keith Branco, grandchildren: Kayla Branco, Kevin Branco and Richard Branco. Great-grandchildren: Kaylee Daponte, Braelynn Branco-Carvalho, Olivia Terpening, soon to be born great-grandson, Jayden Branco-Carvalho, adopted great-grandchildren, Avery and Lily Daponte, and a loving niece and nephew, Geraldine Costa and Donald Pacheco.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. A Celebration of Life will be in December.