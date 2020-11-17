Pamela M. Walls, 70, of Wildwood, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Ms. Walls was born March 27, 1950 in Wildwood to Hugh and Clara (Millsap) Mizell. She returned here from Tampa at the age of 20 and began her 37-year career as a schoolteacher for the Sumter County School Board. Pam was a member of, and the pianist for the Adamsville Baptist Church. She blessed many in her life both as a teacher and friend that would help anyone in need.

Survivors include her children, Anthony and his wife, Kathleen Walls of Wildwood and Ann Perdue of Fruitland Park; sister, Gwen and her husband, Albert Reyes of Tampa; grandchildren, Joshua Walls, Amber and her husband, Jared Brady and Emilee Perdue.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM with the funeral service at 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the Banks/Page-Theus Chapel. Interment will follow in the Adamsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in Pam’s memory to the Adamsville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 309, Wildwood, FL 34785.