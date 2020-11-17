Tuesday, November 17, 2020
53.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Pamela M. Walls

Staff Report

Pamela M. Walls

Pamela M. Walls, 70, of Wildwood, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Ms. Walls was born March 27, 1950 in Wildwood to Hugh and Clara (Millsap) Mizell. She returned here from Tampa at the age of 20 and began her 37-year career as a schoolteacher for the Sumter County School Board. Pam was a member of, and the pianist for the Adamsville Baptist Church. She blessed many in her life both as a teacher and friend that would help anyone in need.

Survivors include her children, Anthony and his wife, Kathleen Walls of Wildwood and Ann Perdue of Fruitland Park; sister, Gwen and her husband, Albert Reyes of Tampa; grandchildren, Joshua Walls, Amber and her husband, Jared Brady and Emilee Perdue.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM with the funeral service at 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the Banks/Page-Theus Chapel. Interment will follow in the Adamsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in Pam’s memory to the Adamsville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 309, Wildwood, FL 34785.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Alvera J. Grennier

Alvera Grennier loved playing golf and started the first Ladies Golf League in Stonecrest in 1995. She started a ladies bridge group later that year and was very active in a variety of clubs and activities.
Read more
Obituaries

Ann Marie Zvanovec

During the COVID-19 global pandemic, Ann Zvanovec made well over 100 face masks for family and friends. In The Villages, she enjoyed sewing with the Southern Belles.
Read more
Obituaries

Alice J. Abrahamsen

Alice Abrahamsen spent 2018-2020 in The Villages with her daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Rick Kestner.
Read more
Obituaries

Manuel Freitas

Manuel Freitas was an avid tennis player and enjoyed going to the pool to be with his friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Donald J. Hayner

In his spare time, Don Hayner enjoyed a competitive game of golf and tennis.
Read more
Obituaries

Anna Pauline Katz

Anna Katz moved to The Villages in 2004 and became active in several of the activities here.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert Kenneth Moore

After his graduation, Robert Moore joined the United States Army, serving in the Korean War as a Supply Sergeant.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

COVID-19 virus strikes Villages Charter School and Lady Lake elementary school

The potentially deadly COVID-19 virus has reared its head again at The Villages Charter School and Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.
Read more
News

COVID-19 pandemic prompts hiring by Sumter County Health Department

The Sumter County Health Department is hiring for support positions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response. We've got online links where you can apply.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Seagull On The Lake Sumter Landing Boardwalk With Full Moon

Check out this seagull on the Lake Sumter Landing boardwalk with a full moon in the night sky. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red-Shouldered Hawk On A Bird Bath In The Village Of Hillsborough

This red-shouldered hawk was resting on a bird bath in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Photos

White Peacock Butterfly At Fenney Nature Trail

This white peacock butterfly was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers can’t help it when their children are arrested

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident argues that Villages-News.com should show some compassion to the Villagers whose adult children break the law and land behind bars.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after confronting golfer at home overlooking Bonifay golf course

An 80-year-old Villager was arrested after confronting a golfer who pulled up stakes near his home on the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

CDC advises Americans to make safety a priority this Thanksgiving

The Centers for Disease Control has released guidelines aimed at helping all Americans celebrate a safe Thanksgiving. We've got the full details.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager jailed after confronting golfer at home overlooking Bonifay golf course

An 80-year-old Villager was arrested after confronting a golfer who pulled up stakes near his home on the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 virus strikes Villages Charter School and Lady Lake elementary school

The potentially deadly COVID-19 virus has reared its head again at The Villages Charter School and Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.
Read more
News

COVID-19 pandemic prompts hiring by Sumter County Health Department

The Sumter County Health Department is hiring for support positions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response. We've got online links where you can apply.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers can’t help it when their children are arrested

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident argues that Villages-News.com should show some compassion to the Villagers whose adult children break the law and land behind bars.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Visiting town square is a personal choice

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers should be free to make the choice to attend the town squares and enjoy the entertainment.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager disagrees with assessment of Trump’s mental capacity

A Village of Duval resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor in which the author questioned the mental capacity of President Trump.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after confronting golfer at home overlooking Bonifay golf course

An 80-year-old Villager was arrested after confronting a golfer who pulled up stakes near his home on the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Read more
Crime

Parkwood man arrested on hit-and-run charge after fleeing crash which injured children

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on a hit-and-run charge after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in which children were injured.
Read more
Crime

Woman with license revoked due to DUI nabbed in The Villages with beer

A woman whose license has been revoked due to a drunk driving arrest was nabbed in The Villages with beer in her truck.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,844FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
53.6 ° F
55 °
52 °
71 %
1.9mph
1 %
Tue
72 °
Wed
67 °
Thu
72 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment