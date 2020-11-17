Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Sumter Commission selects chairman and welcomes new member

Marv Balousek

Garry Breeden

Newly installed commissioners opted for experience Tuesday night in electing a chairman of the Sumter County Board of Commissioners.

Garry Breeden, who served as first vice chairman for the past year, was the unanimous choice. The other holdover commissioner, Doug Gilpin, did not attend the special meeting.

Gary Search, who won election earlier this month, was sworn in by Caroline Arestmawi of the clerk’s office. He joins commissioners Craig Estep and Oren Miller, who defeated two incumbents in the August primary election and were sworn in last week by Judge Paul Militello, who was not available Tuesday night.

“I am humbled and honored that the citizens Sumter County have placed their trust in me,” Search said.

In nominating Breeden, Estep told him that “you bring the experience to guide us.”

Estep was selected as first vice chairman and Miller as second vice chairman.

Breeden also made committee assignments. Miller and Estep will serve on the Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization governing board. Miller and Gilpin will serve on the Value Adjustment Board while Search will serve on the Career Source Florida board. Miller and Search will serve on the Water Supply Authority.

During the public forum, Wildwood Commissioner Joe Elliott welcomed Search and said he is grateful for the county’s leadership.

Eric Anderson of Webster said he hopes the commissioners will give more attention to the southern part of the county.

“I’m really excited to see what these three gentlemen are going to be able to do,” he said. “It feels like the south end of the county, we’re being left out.”

County Administrator Bradley Arnold also told commissioners that a second tax collector’s kiosk planned at the county annex on County Road 466 will not be built this fall with federal funds.

Arnold said four contractors either declined to bid on the project or could not complete it in time.

