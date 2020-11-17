Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off golf cart from Villages Golf Cars

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in nabbing a golf cart thief who targeted a Villages business.

Detectives say the shirtless man pictured above ripped off the golf cart from The Villages Golf Carts on Oct. 5 at about 4:30 p.m. He later crashed and abandoned the stolen cart in a nearby pond, a sheriff’s office report states.

Detectives haven’t identified the man but it’s believed that he lives in Marion County. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 4398.