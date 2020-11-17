Two Villages eateries hosting fundraisers to benefit kids at Christmas

Two fundraisers are planned this week to benefit the Wildwood Police Department’s Christmas with a Cop program.

The department is partnering with the Fenney Grill to hold a scavenger hunt on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 4-7 p.m. An itinerary will be sold at the police department’s tent in the parking lot of the eatery for $10 (cash or check). All proceeds from the event will go toward the Christmas with a Cop program to help make Christmas brighter for less fortunate children.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, Wildwood police officers will be at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Brownwood for a Christmas With a Cop fundraiser that was delayed by Tropical Storm Eta. Tickets for the event will be sold at the door for $10 per person. Cody’s will provide live entertainment, food and happy hour drink specials.