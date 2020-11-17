Villager enters plea in alleged case of video voyeurism in bathroom

A Village of Chitty Chatty man has entered a plea in a criminal case in which he is accused of using his phone to shoot video of a man in an adjacent bathroom stall.

Ronald Jeffrey Bunt, 63, on Monday in Sumter County Court entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of video voyeurism. He remains free on $2,000 bond. He has retained attorney Gail Grossman to represent him.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been searching for a man who had gone to Lowe’s Home Improvement on U.S. 441 in Lady Lake on Sept. 23 and attempted to use his phone to video a man using an adjacent stall in a restroom.

The other man “pulled his penis out to urinate, and while urinating he noticed a glare down by the bottom of the stall.” He took a closer look and determined the glare was from the lens of a phone, according to an arrest report. He called management and store personnel detained a man wearing a black Under Armour polo shirt, khaki shorts, black shoes and Disney face mask. It was noted that the man had dark black hair. The man was asked to sit on a bench outside the restroom and while he was sitting there, he went through his phone “in a quick nervous manner.” Management asked him to leave the store and watched him drive away in a white SUV with a “Disney Fan” license plate. Store personnel took down the license plate number.

Bunt claimed that while in the stall, he had been adjusting his “hammer toe” and his cell phone was in the other hand. He refused to allow a deputy to download the contents of his phone. “He stated his phone is very private to him,” the deputy wrote in the report.

Bunt had previously been charged with peeping into the window of a man’s apartment in Virginia, and admitted to police that he drove there specifically to peep into windows because they were “garden” or ground level apartments, the report said. He was convicted of peeping into an apartment window.

Bunt was in the news in 2016, when he was first in line for a book signing at Barnes and Noble in The Villages for Toni Tennille of Captain and Tennille fame. He took the songstress a bouquet of flowers. At the time, he was living on Cokesbury Drive in the Village of Caroline. He sold that home this past July for $415,000 and moved to a home in the Village of Chitty Chatty, which was purchased for $447,100.

The New Jersey native was arrested Nov. 10 at his home at 5038 Sander St.