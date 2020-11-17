Tuesday, November 17, 2020
71.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villager enters plea in alleged case of video voyeurism in bathroom

Meta Minton

Ronald Bunt

A Village of Chitty Chatty man has entered a plea in a criminal case in which he is accused of using his phone to shoot video of a man in an adjacent bathroom stall.

Ronald Jeffrey Bunt, 63, on Monday in Sumter County Court entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of video voyeurism. He remains free on $2,000 bond. He has retained attorney Gail Grossman to represent him.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been searching for a man who had gone to Lowe’s Home Improvement on U.S. 441 in Lady Lake on Sept. 23 and attempted to use his phone to video a man using an adjacent stall in a restroom.

The other man “pulled his penis out to urinate, and while urinating he noticed a glare down by the bottom of the stall.” He took a closer look and determined the glare was from the lens of a phone, according to an arrest report. He called management and store personnel detained a man wearing a black Under Armour polo shirt, khaki shorts, black shoes and Disney face mask. It was noted that the man had dark black hair. The man was asked to sit on a bench outside the restroom and while he was sitting there, he went through his phone “in a quick nervous manner.” Management asked him to leave the store and watched him drive away in a white SUV with a “Disney Fan” license plate. Store personnel took down the license plate number.

Bunt claimed that while in the stall, he had been adjusting his “hammer toe” and his cell phone was in the other hand. He refused to allow a deputy to download the contents of his phone. “He stated his phone is very private to him,” the deputy wrote in the report.

Bunt had previously been charged with peeping into the window of a man’s apartment in Virginia, and admitted to police that he drove there specifically to peep into windows because they were “garden” or ground level apartments, the report said. He was convicted of peeping into an apartment window.

Bunt was in the news in 2016, when he was first in line for a book signing at Barnes and Noble in The Villages for Toni Tennille of Captain and Tennille fame. He took the songstress a bouquet of flowers. At the time, he was living on Cokesbury Drive in the Village of Caroline. He sold that home this past July for $415,000 and moved to a home in the Village of Chitty Chatty, which was purchased for $447,100.

The New Jersey native was arrested Nov. 10 at his home at 5038 Sander St.

Related Articles

News

New food truck coming to serve Villagers south of State Road 44

A new food truck is coming soon to to serve Villagers south of State Road 44.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off golf cart from Villages Golf Cars

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in nabbing a golf cart thief who targeted a Villages business.
Read more
Health

5 new COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area reports significant spike in cases

Five more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as The Villages area reported a significant increase in new cases Tuesday.
Read more
News

Sumter Commission selects chairman and welcomes new member

Newly installed commissioners opted for experience Tuesday night in electing a chairman of the Sumter County Board of Commissioners.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police searching for liquor bandit who targeted local Publix store

Wildwood Police officers are searching for a woman who stole alcohol from a local Publix Liquor store.
Read more
Crime

Villages neighborhood joins together to support Kids, Cops and Christmas

Village of Sunbury at Glenbrook residents presented a check to Sumter County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Siemer on Tuesday for $16,400 to support the Kids, Cops and Christmas program.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman jailed after scratched-up guy pal reports vicious attack

An 18-year-old Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty battle with her man friend that started because of a cell phone.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off golf cart from Villages Golf Cars

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in nabbing a golf cart thief who targeted a Villages business.
Read more
Crime

Villager enters plea in alleged case of video voyeurism in bathroom

A Village of Chitty Chatty man has entered a plea in a criminal case in which he is accused of using his phone to shoot video of a man in an adjacent bathroom stall.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Osprey On The Hunt In The Village Of Collier

This osprey was on the hunt in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Seagull On The Lake Sumter Landing Boardwalk With Full Moon

Check out this seagull on the Lake Sumter Landing boardwalk with a full moon in the night sky. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red-Shouldered Hawk On A Bird Bath In The Village Of Hillsborough

This red-shouldered hawk was resting on a bird bath in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Face masks and fear limit personal freedom

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that face masks and fear limit personal freedom.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off golf cart from Villages Golf Cars

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in nabbing a golf cart thief who targeted a Villages business.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Green Bay great Paul Hornung suffered head trauma and later battled dementia

Paul Hornung was a star for the Green Bay Packers and a Heisman Trophy winner. But he suffered the hard knocks of football and later sued a helmet manufacturer for failure to protect his head. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life and storied career.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

New food truck coming to serve Villagers south of State Road 44

A new food truck is coming soon to to serve Villagers south of State Road 44.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off golf cart from Villages Golf Cars

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in nabbing a golf cart thief who targeted a Villages business.
Read more
Crime

Villager enters plea in alleged case of video voyeurism in bathroom

A Village of Chitty Chatty man has entered a plea in a criminal case in which he is accused of using his phone to shoot video of a man in an adjacent bathroom stall.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Face masks and fear limit personal freedom

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that face masks and fear limit personal freedom.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages social life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident wonders out loud why The Villages is opening town squares and lifting other restrictions at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Where is our governor?

A Village of Amelia resident is wondering about the whereabouts of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off golf cart from Villages Golf Cars

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in nabbing a golf cart thief who targeted a Villages business.
Read more
Crime

Villager enters plea in alleged case of video voyeurism in bathroom

A Village of Chitty Chatty man has entered a plea in a criminal case in which he is accused of using his phone to shoot video of a man in an adjacent bathroom stall.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police searching for liquor bandit who targeted local Publix store

Wildwood Police officers are searching for a woman who stole alcohol from a local Publix Liquor store.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,849FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
71.8 ° F
73.4 °
70 °
33 %
3.2mph
1 %
Wed
67 °
Thu
72 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
69 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment