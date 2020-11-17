Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Crime

Villages neighborhood joins together to support Kids, Cops and Christmas

David Towns

Village of Sunbury at Glenbrook residents presented a check to Sumter County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Siemer on Tuesday for $16,400 to support the Kids, Cops and Christmas program.

Eighteen years ago Ron Lottes organized a group of his neighbors to raise money to help families around Christmas time. The first year his group raised $6,400 and has continued to raise more each year, Lottes said. The amount raised this year was the most the group has ever raised.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Siemer, third from left, receives a check for $16,400 from Villagers Ron Lottes, Nancy Peterson, John Burg, Ronnie Meko and Joan Crayton to help support Sheriff Bill Farmer’s Kids, Cops and Christmas program.

The Villagers have made the Kids, Cops and Christmas their charity for donations for the past six years. This year the Sunbury Villages neighborhood broke all fundraising goals with $16,400 for the year. When asked why the neighborhood choose this program, Lottes said the group liked the idea that this provided kids with a positive experience.

“This program was started by Sheriff Farmer to provide Christmas for kids who might not otherwise get presents,” Siemer said. “The deputies volunteer their time to shop with kids who are selected by their school guidance counselors as the children most in need.”

Siemer also mentioned that some of these children associate the deputies with negative experiences in their lives. This program allows children to interact with law enforcement in a positive environment.

Deputy Robbie Hansen with 8-year-old Damien Wright and 7-year-old Arianna Whitfield at last year’s Kids, Cops and Christmas event.

The next Kids, Cops and Christmas shopping event is scheduled for Dec. 12. Individuals and organizations which would like to help support this Christmas program should contact Theresa Cooper, community outreach coordinator, Villages District, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, (352) 689-4604.

