Wildwood police searching for liquor bandit who targeted local Publix store

Larry D. Croom

Wildwood police officers are searching for a woman who stole alcohol from the local Publix Liquor store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

Wildwood Police officers are searching for the woman and the vehicle pictured above. She is accused of stealing liquor from a local Publix grocery store.

Police say the woman pictured above came to the store in a newer white GMC SUV, possibly an Acadia, with an unreadable license tag. The woman was described as a black female about six feet tall wearing a red-and-blue shirt, red-and-blue shorts and multi-colored mask.

The woman went to the back of the store and then walked to the front of aisle one and began placing a box of Patron Silver liquor in a pink colored backpack. She then headed toward the back of the store but turned around and placed another box of Patron Silver Liquor in her backpack, a Wildwood police report states.

A witness reported seeing a black male driving the SUV with possibly a temporary tag attached. The vehicle left the parking lot of the Publix store and headed in an unknown direction, the report says.

Anyone with information about the woman, her driver or the crime is asked to contact Lt. O’Neill at (352) 661-6192 or at [email protected]. Those wishing to make anonymous tips can contact Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

