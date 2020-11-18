Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Home Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases spike in The Villages and tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area continued to show a significant spike in new cases of the deadly virus Wednesday.

Three of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the fourth one lived in Sumter County. No information was provided by the Florida Department of Health about the Sumter County resident but the Marion County residents were identified as:

  • 89-year-old woman who tested positive Sept. 8;
  • 91-year-old man who tested positive Nov. 2; and
  • 71-year-old woman who tested positive Nov. 4.

Forty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 13 for a total of 952;
  • Leesburg up 14 for a total of 1,583;
  • Lady Lake up seven for a total of 430;
  • Belleview up four for a total of 438;
  • Fruitland Park up three for a total of 222;
  • Wildwood up two for a total of 485.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,212 cases – an increase of 28 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 1,811 men, 1,365 women, 19 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 226 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 798 in correctional facilities. There have been 91 deaths and 308 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 893 cases – an increase of 13 in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (711), Bushnell (367, 154 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 106 inmates and 48 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (117), Lake Panasoffkee (92), Center Hill (63), Sumterville (58) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (51). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 111 cases among four inmates and 107 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 24,979 – increase of 203
  • Men: 11,247
  • Women: 13,447
  • Non-residents: 128
  • People listed as unknown: 157
  • Deaths: 705
  • Hospitalizations: 2,239

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,815 – increase of 94
  • Men: 4,505
  • Women: 5,105
  • Non-residents: 76
  • People listed as unknown: 129
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 731
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 282
  • Deaths: 243
  • Hospitalizations: 796
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,492), Leesburg (1,583), Tavares (852), Eustis (798) and Mount Dora (741). The Villages also is reporting 49 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,952 – increase of 81
  • Men: 4,931
  • Women: 6,977
  • Non-residents: 33
  • People listed as unknown: 11
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,160
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,260
  • Deaths: 371
  • Hospitalizations: 1,135
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,958), Summerfield (495), Belleview (438), Dunnellon (435) and Citra (205). The Villages is reporting 10 cases. A total of 1,428 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (110) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 905,248 cases – an increase of 7,925 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 892,352 are residents. A total of 54,176 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,295 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,949 deaths and 52,637 people have been hospitalized.

