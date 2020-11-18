Anthony R. Yuzzi, 93, of Lady Lake, FL passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 16, 1927.

Tony loved living in the Villages for the past 27 years. He enjoyed going out to dinner, listening to live music, watching football and tennis, playing cards and spending time with his family.

Tony is survived by his daughters Christine Wood of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Stephanie Yuzzi of New Hyde Park, NY as well as his son-in-law Robert Wood. He is also survived by his granddaughters Jessica and Chelsea Wood.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy. 441/27 in Lady Lake, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL.