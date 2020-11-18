Wednesday, November 18, 2020
66.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Developer offers no sympathy for unhappy homebuyers in Village of Monarch Grove

Meta Minton

The Developer is reportedly offering no sympathy for unhappy homebuyers in the Village of Monarch Grove.

Some of the residents have grown weary of the constant noise from the Florida Turnpike, which is essentially in their backyards.

Villager Harold Meyer in July took his complaint about noise from the Turnpike before the Project Wide Advisory Committee. He said the noise at his home at 5752 Hickey Way has become “unbearable.” Meyer suggested that more landscaping could be added, or perhaps even a wall. However, PWAC was not receptive to his plight.

Florida Turnpike traffic can be seen at the rear of a home in the Village of Monarch Grove.

After his plea to PWAC fell on deaf ears, Meyer launched a petition effort, collecting 187 signatures.

The petition was submitted to The Village Land Company LLC with a copy to CEO Mark Morse.

“It took a couple of months to get a response, but I did get a phone call from a representative,” Meyer said in an update to his fellow Monarch Grove residents.

He said the conversation lasted about 20 minutes.

“I asked the rep to walk the property line along the turnpike to hear and see the issues. He refused stating he was familiar with the area. He also stated we offered a product to you, you bought it, you got it. I asked him for written response, and he stated the call was his response and would not be sending anything in writing,” Meyer said.

Related Articles

News

Villager who was driving force in Navy SEALs to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

A Villager who was a driving force in the Navy SEALs will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. We look back at his formative years with the elite fighting force.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases spike in The Villages and tri-county area

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area continued to show a significant spike in new cases of the deadly virus Wednesday.
Read more
Crime

Sex offender released last year from prison moves into rental in The Villages

A sex offender released last year from prison has moved into a rental home in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Village of Sunset Pointe woman arrested at Motel 6 in Wildwood

A Village of Sunset Pointe woman was arrested at Motel 6 in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s troubled son says he’s not ‘bad guy’ after being popped for TV theft

A 42-year-old man who lives with his mother on the Historic Side of The Villages and has a sordid criminal past is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
News

Sumter County shutting down property appraiser’s office in The Villages

Sumter County is shutting down the property appraiser’s office in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly knifing neighbor over missing PlayStation

A Lady Lake man was jailed after allegedly knifing his neighbor over a missing PlayStation.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villager who was driving force in Navy SEALs to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

A Villager who was a driving force in the Navy SEALs will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. We look back at his formative years with the elite fighting force.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases spike in The Villages and tri-county area

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area continued to show a significant spike in new cases of the deadly virus Wednesday.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sherman’s Fox Squirrel Enjoying A French Fry At Edna’s On The Green

This Sherman's fox squirrel was enjoying a french fry at Edna's on The Green. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Osprey On The Hunt In The Village Of Collier

This osprey was on the hunt in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Seagull On The Lake Sumter Landing Boardwalk With Full Moon

Check out this seagull on the Lake Sumter Landing boardwalk with a full moon in the night sky. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Golfer who pulled up stakes also bears some responsibility

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident contends the golfer who pulled up stakes also bears some responsibility in the altercation at Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sex offender released last year from prison moves into rental in The Villages

A sex offender released last year from prison has moved into a rental home in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

President Trump’s executive order a step toward holding China accountable

Congressman Daniel Webster praises President Trump action that will help hold China accountable.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Developer offers no sympathy for unhappy homebuyers in Village of Monarch Grove

The Developer is reportedly offering no sympathy for unhappy homebuyers in the Village of Monarch Grove.
Read more
News

Villager who was driving force in Navy SEALs to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

A Villager who was a driving force in the Navy SEALs will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. We look back at his formative years with the elite fighting force.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases spike in The Villages and tri-county area

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area continued to show a significant spike in new cases of the deadly virus Wednesday.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Golfer who pulled up stakes also bears some responsibility

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident contends the golfer who pulled up stakes also bears some responsibility in the altercation at Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Could an increase in death rate benefit The Villages?

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses the slightly uncomfortable question, “Could an increase in the death rate benefit The Villages?”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Disappointed in the Daily Sun

A Village of Pennecamp resident writes that after 10 years of subscribing to the The Villages Daily Sun, she is more disappointed than ever. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sex offender released last year from prison moves into rental in The Villages

A sex offender released last year from prison has moved into a rental home in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Village of Sunset Pointe woman arrested at Motel 6 in Wildwood

A Village of Sunset Pointe woman was arrested at Motel 6 in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s troubled son says he’s not ‘bad guy’ after being popped for TV theft

A 42-year-old man who lives with his mother on the Historic Side of The Villages and has a sordid criminal past is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,853FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
66.9 ° F
68 °
66 °
67 %
1.4mph
43 %
Thu
69 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
71 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment