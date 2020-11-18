Developer offers no sympathy for unhappy homebuyers in Village of Monarch Grove

The Developer is reportedly offering no sympathy for unhappy homebuyers in the Village of Monarch Grove.

Some of the residents have grown weary of the constant noise from the Florida Turnpike, which is essentially in their backyards.

Villager Harold Meyer in July took his complaint about noise from the Turnpike before the Project Wide Advisory Committee. He said the noise at his home at 5752 Hickey Way has become “unbearable.” Meyer suggested that more landscaping could be added, or perhaps even a wall. However, PWAC was not receptive to his plight.

After his plea to PWAC fell on deaf ears, Meyer launched a petition effort, collecting 187 signatures.

The petition was submitted to The Village Land Company LLC with a copy to CEO Mark Morse.

“It took a couple of months to get a response, but I did get a phone call from a representative,” Meyer said in an update to his fellow Monarch Grove residents.

He said the conversation lasted about 20 minutes.

“I asked the rep to walk the property line along the turnpike to hear and see the issues. He refused stating he was familiar with the area. He also stated we offered a product to you, you bought it, you got it. I asked him for written response, and he stated the call was his response and would not be sending anything in writing,” Meyer said.