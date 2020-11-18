Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly knifing neighbor over missing PlayStation

A Lady Lake man was jailed after allegedly knifing his neighbor over a missing PlayStation.

Sean Patrick Green, 35, who lives at The Cove apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, went to a neighbor’s door and knocked aggressively, asking for the return of his PlayStation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The neighbor told Green that the individual who had borrowed the PlayStation no longer lived in the apartment. He tried to close the door, but Green stuck his foot in the door, preventing it from being closed. Green forced the door open and began to fight with the other man. Green allegedly pulled a knife and cut the other man on his arm and head.

He was able to take the knife away from Green and threw it away. He pinned Green and held him down until police arrived on the scene.

The Georgia native was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond.