Patricia M. Morelli (Ward)

Patricia Mildred Morelli, 84, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully at home November 13, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Devoted wife of 33 years to the late Albert Paul Morelli, Pat was the youngest daughter born in Rensselaer, New York to Ezekiel and Mildred Ward. She graduated from Watervliet High School where she met her future husband. Pat married her high school sweetheart, Al in 1955 and they lived in Watervliet where they raised their family.

Pat was a devoted mother, grandmother and first-rate homemaker who loved caring for her family throughout the years. Her main focus in her extraordinary life was her family; spending countless hours attending each of her children and grandchildren’s important occasions, activities and sporting events. Holidays were some of her favorite times, gathering her family around her in love and laughter.

She was generous, stylish, extremely creative, known to many as an excellent cook and baker, and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Throughout her life, Pat had close friends who were like family to her. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing and was an avid card player. Pat was an active member of St. Patrick’s Church in Watervliet, volunteering for bazaars, holiday food drives, and bake sales… her homemade pies were legendary!

In 2002, Pat relocated to Florida where she continued the love of entertaining in her home, hosting many friends and family for elaborate meals. She enjoyed formal High Tea with friends, where dress hats and gloves were a must! She also loved wearing her beautiful dress hats to church. She enjoyed being a member of the Women’s’ Guild of St. Timothy Catholic Church, as well as social clubs, including the Red Hat Society, the New York and Ireland clubs, and continued her love of card playing, and many other activities with her friends. Pat enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States and Europe, and especially loved taking many trips to her cherished Ireland and Lake Winnipesaukee, with her family beside her.

Pat is survived by her daughters Kathleen (Gary) Melkun of The Villages, Florida, Mary Ann (Scott) FitzGerald of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, and Diane Morelli of Boston, Massachusetts; her grandchildren Nicole Melkun, Katie Melkun, Joseph FitzGerald and Jessica FitzGerald; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, who predeceased her in 1988, she was predeceased by her sisters Helen (Byron) DeWitt and Jean (Warren) Carson.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake Florida, at 8:30am on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Final arrangements with be held privately, at the convenience of Pat’s family, in her hometown of Watervliet, New York and in the home of her heritage, County Galway, Ireland.