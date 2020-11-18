Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Opinions

President Trump’s executive order a step toward holding China accountable

Congressman Daniel Webster

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order prohibiting investment in certain Chinese companies that the U.S. Department of State determined are supporting the Chinese military and government surveillance efforts.

I led a letter to the Trump Administration in late July, which several of my colleagues in Congress signed, that asked for a prohibition of retirement investment in Chinese companies that prop up the Chinese military, facilitate intelligence gathering, abuse human rights and threaten U.S. national security.

I am glad to see President Trump taking these issues seriously and being proactive.

For too long, the communist Chinese government has leveraged American investment dollars in private Chinese companies to fund their own appalling practices.

Hardworking Americans should not unknowingly have their retirement rely on and contribute to this system. President Trump’s executive order gives American investors a year to divest from these “Communist Chinese military companies” and 60 days to divest in companies that the U.S. later adds to this list. It is a fantastic first step.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Opinions

Green Bay great Paul Hornung suffered head trauma and later battled dementia

Paul Hornung was a star for the Green Bay Packers and a Heisman Trophy winner. But he suffered the hard knocks of football and later sued a helmet manufacturer for failure to protect his head. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life and storied career.
Opinions

CDC advises Americans to make safety a priority this Thanksgiving

The Centers for Disease Control has released guidelines aimed at helping all Americans celebrate a safe Thanksgiving. We've got the full details.
Opinions

Pfizer vaccine 90 percent effective in early data

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that It looks like we may soon have safe and effective vaccines that can help the world control this COVID-19 pandemic.
Opinions

Villages shouldn’t fully reopen town squares with COVID-19 out of control

We find it disturbing that despite continued spikes in new cases of COVID-19, The Villages has decided to fully reopen all three town squares.
Opinions

Black Friday

Columnist Barry Evans looks ahead to Thanksgiving - and Black Friday.
Opinions

Artificial sweeteners are not benign

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that artificial sweeteners are not benign. He offers advice.
Opinions

We cannot allow news media to select our president

Reflecting on last week's balloting, Congressman Daniel Webster writes that, "Americans, not the news media, select our president."
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off golf cart from Villages Golf Cars

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in nabbing a golf cart thief who targeted a Villages business.
Crime

Villager enters plea in alleged case of video voyeurism in bathroom

A Village of Chitty Chatty man has entered a plea in a criminal case in which he is accused of using his phone to shoot video of a man in an adjacent bathroom stall.
Osprey On The Hunt In The Village Of Collier

This osprey was on the hunt in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Seagull On The Lake Sumter Landing Boardwalk With Full Moon

Check out this seagull on the Lake Sumter Landing boardwalk with a full moon in the night sky. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Red-Shouldered Hawk On A Bird Bath In The Village Of Hillsborough

This red-shouldered hawk was resting on a bird bath in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Face masks and fear limit personal freedom

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that face masks and fear limit personal freedom.
Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
News

New food truck coming to serve Villagers south of State Road 44

A new food truck is coming soon to to serve Villagers south of State Road 44.
Villager enters plea in alleged case of video voyeurism in bathroom

A Village of Chitty Chatty man has entered a plea in a criminal case in which he is accused of using his phone to shoot video of a man in an adjacent bathroom stall.
Face masks and fear limit personal freedom

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that face masks and fear limit personal freedom.
The Villages social life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident wonders out loud why The Villages is opening town squares and lifting other restrictions at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising.
Where is our governor?

A Village of Amelia resident is wondering about the whereabouts of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Wildwood police searching for liquor bandit who targeted local Publix store

Wildwood Police officers are searching for a woman who stole alcohol from a local Publix Liquor store.
