Sex offender released last year from prison moves into rental in The Villages

A sex offender released last year from prison has moved into a rental home in The Villages.

Dale Lyn Fox, 57, has registered a permanent address at 715 Artesia Ave. in the Village of Polo Ridge with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Fox was convicted in 1992 in St. Johns County on a charge of sexual battery by an adult on a victim less than 12 years old. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

He was released on Sept. 29, 2019, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

The home at which Fox has registered a permanent address is owned by Artesia Holdings LLC, which is headquartered at a $2.012 million seven-bedroom home in North Miami Beach. The LLC purchased the Village of Polo Ridge home in 2009 for $130,000.