Sumter County is shutting down the property appraiser’s office in The Villages.

The Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office at The Villages Annex, at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard, will permanently close at the end of November. The Bushnell office and Wildwood office will remain open.

For more information about the services and office locations of the Property Appraiser, visit https://www.sumterpa.com or call (352) 569-6800.