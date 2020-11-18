Village of Sunset Pointe woman arrested at Motel 6 in Wildwood

A Village of Sunset Pointe woman was arrested at Motel 6 in Wildwood.

Alicia Anne Marie Ofelt, 33, who lives at 1568 Arial Place, was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after she was found in Room 205 at the motel on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Hours earlier, Ofelt had been banned from the motel.

A deputy arrived at Room 205 and spoke with Ofelt who said “she knew she had been trespassed from the Motel 6, but that she thought she was at a different hotel,” the report said.

The Iowa native was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000.