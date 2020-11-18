Villager’s troubled son says he’s not ‘bad guy’ after being popped for TV theft

A 42-year-old man who lives with his mother on the Historic Side of The Villages and has a sordid criminal past is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.

A Marion County sheriff’s corporal was called to the Summerfield Wal-Mart, located at 17961 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on Nov. 12 and when he arrived, a loss prevention associate said he had found video taken earlier in the day of a man leaving the store through the garden center with a 65-inch Samsung television valued at $678 that he hadn’t purchased. The corporal noted that the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Keith Nicholas Barnum, had left the store in a beige golf cart with the TV and headed south into Sumter County.

The corporal was called back to Wal-Mart on Monday night when Barnum returned to the store. The deputy was able to positively identify Barnum as the person in the surveillance video based on the thinning of his har at the front of his scalp, his glasses and his forehead/facial structure. Barnum also was wearing the same black face mask that covered his entire neck that was seen in the surveillance video, the report says.

After being read his rights, Barnum refused to speak with the corporal. A loss prevention associate told Barnum that he was being trespassed from the store and he spontaneously uttered, “If I stole the TV and I bring it back right now, can the handcuffs come off,” the report says.

Barnum was placed under arrest and while being transported to the Marion County Jail, he said, “I’m not a bad guy. I just made a stupid decision and I am sorry,” the report says.

Barnum, who was convicted of petty theft on July 9, 2018 and grand theft on Nov. 13 – both in Lake County – was charged with petit theft (third or subsequent offense). He was being held on $2,500 bond and is due in court Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

Barnum, who has a tattoo that reads, “Dear Mom, You have given me life and in return, I have given you Hell,” is no stranger to the legal system, having been arrested multiple times for a variety of crimes in The Villages over the past several years. Some of those include: