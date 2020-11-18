Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Wildwood gearing up for 14-team hoops tourney and Thanksgiving basket giveaway

Larry D. Croom

The Wildwood High School basketball team is preparing to host a basketball tournament and give back to the community in a special way.

The Hoopsgiving Classic, scheduled for Nov. 23-24, will consist of 14 teams. Coach Marcus Hawkins organized the event, which is expected to benefit area businesses and the community as well.

In addition, as part of the Hoopsgiving event, Hawkins, his players, parents and members of the Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club are assembling Thanksgiving baskets to distribute to needy families. The baskets will contain turkeys, hams and all the fixings for a special Thanksgiving meal.

Hawkins is planning to have his players deliver the baskets. The Booster Club has volunteered to donate the turkeys and hams and to help with the purchase of items for the baskets.

“We are extremely excited about being part of a community project such as this,” said Pete Beinetti, co-founder of the booster club.

New food truck coming to serve Villagers south of State Road 44

A new food truck is coming soon to to serve Villagers south of State Road 44.
Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off golf cart from Villages Golf Cars

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in nabbing a golf cart thief who targeted a Villages business.
Villager enters plea in alleged case of video voyeurism in bathroom

A Village of Chitty Chatty man has entered a plea in a criminal case in which he is accused of using his phone to shoot video of a man in an adjacent bathroom stall.
5 new COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area reports significant spike in cases

Five more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as The Villages area reported a significant increase in new cases Tuesday.
Sumter Commission selects chairman and welcomes new member

Newly installed commissioners opted for experience Tuesday night in electing a chairman of the Sumter County Board of Commissioners.
Wildwood police searching for liquor bandit who targeted local Publix store

Wildwood Police officers are searching for a woman who stole alcohol from a local Publix Liquor store.
Villages neighborhood joins together to support Kids, Cops and Christmas

Village of Sunbury at Glenbrook residents presented a check to Sumter County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Siemer on Tuesday for $16,400 to support the Kids, Cops and Christmas program.
Sherman’s Fox Squirrel Enjoying A French Fry At Edna’s On The Green

This Sherman's fox squirrel was enjoying a french fry at Edna's on The Green. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Osprey On The Hunt In The Village Of Collier

This osprey was on the hunt in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Seagull On The Lake Sumter Landing Boardwalk With Full Moon

Check out this seagull on the Lake Sumter Landing boardwalk with a full moon in the night sky. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Golfer who pulled up stakes also bears some responsibility

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident contends the golfer who pulled up stakes also bears some responsibility in the altercation at Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
President Trump’s executive order a step toward holding China accountable

Congressman Daniel Webster praises President Trump action that will help hold China accountable.
Golfer who pulled up stakes also bears some responsibility

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident contends the golfer who pulled up stakes also bears some responsibility in the altercation at Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Could an increase in death rate benefit The Villages?

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses the slightly uncomfortable question, “Could an increase in the death rate benefit The Villages?”
Disappointed in the Daily Sun

A Village of Pennecamp resident writes that after 10 years of subscribing to the The Villages Daily Sun, she is more disappointed than ever. Read her Letter to the Editor.
