Wildwood gearing up for 14-team hoops tourney and Thanksgiving basket giveaway

The Wildwood High School basketball team is preparing to host a basketball tournament and give back to the community in a special way.

The Hoopsgiving Classic, scheduled for Nov. 23-24, will consist of 14 teams. Coach Marcus Hawkins organized the event, which is expected to benefit area businesses and the community as well.

In addition, as part of the Hoopsgiving event, Hawkins, his players, parents and members of the Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club are assembling Thanksgiving baskets to distribute to needy families. The baskets will contain turkeys, hams and all the fixings for a special Thanksgiving meal.

Hawkins is planning to have his players deliver the baskets. The Booster Club has volunteered to donate the turkeys and hams and to help with the purchase of items for the baskets.

“We are extremely excited about being part of a community project such as this,” said Pete Beinetti, co-founder of the booster club.