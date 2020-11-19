2 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases spike in and around The Villages

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to crop up in and around The Villages.

One of the latest fatalities was a resident of Sumter County and the other one lived in Sumter County. They were described Thursday by the Florida Department of Health as:

92-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive Nov. 4; and

56-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 16.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 13 for a total of 965;

Leesburg up 10 for a total of 1,593;

Lady Lake up four for a total of 434;

Summerfield up two for a total of 497; and

Belleview up one for a total of 439.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,230 cases – an increase of 18 from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,817 men, 1,377 women, 19 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 226 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 799 in correctional facilities. There have been 91 deaths and 309 people treated in area hospitals.

The Village continues to lead Sumter County with 906 cases – an increase of 13 in a 24-hour period. Others have been identified in Coleman (712), Wildwood (485), Bushnell (368, 154 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 106 inmates and 48 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (117), Lake Panasoffkee (92), Center Hill (63), Sumterville (59) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (51). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 113 cases among five inmates and 108 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 25,163 – increase of 184

Men: 11,348

Women: 13,535

Non-residents: 129

People listed as unknown: 151

Deaths: 706

Hospitalizations: 2,239

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 9,872 – increase of 57

Men: 4,539

Women: 5,129

Non-residents: 77

People listed as unknown: 127

Cases in long-term care facilities: 733

Cases in correctional facilities: 282

Deaths: 243

Hospitalizations: 805

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,516), Leesburg (1,593), Tavares (853), Eustis (802) and Mount Dora (744). The Villages also is reporting 49 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 12,061 – increase of 109

Men: 4,992

Women: 7,029

Non-residents: 33

People listed as unknown: 7

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,164

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,260

Deaths: 372

Hospitalizations: 1,141

Cities with most cases: Ocala (9,031), Summerfield (497), Dunnellon (441), Belleview (439) and Citra (206). The Villages is reporting 10 cases. A total of 1,428 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (110) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 914,333 cases – an increase of 9,085 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 901,234 are residents. A total of 54,391 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,340 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 18,030 deaths and 52,865 people have been hospitalized.