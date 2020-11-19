Thursday, November 19, 2020
69.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

2 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases spike in and around The Villages

Larry D. Croom

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to crop up in and around The Villages.

One of the latest fatalities was a resident of Sumter County and the other one lived in Sumter County. They were described Thursday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 92-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive Nov. 4; and
  • 56-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 16.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 13 for a total of 965;
  • Leesburg up 10 for a total of 1,593;
  • Lady Lake up four for a total of 434;
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 497; and
  • Belleview up one for a total of 439.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,230 cases – an increase of 18 from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,817 men, 1,377 women, 19 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 226 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 799 in correctional facilities. There have been 91 deaths and 309 people treated in area hospitals.

The Village continues to lead Sumter County with 906 cases – an increase of 13 in a 24-hour period. Others have been identified in Coleman (712), Wildwood (485), Bushnell (368, 154 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 106 inmates and 48 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (117), Lake Panasoffkee (92), Center Hill (63), Sumterville (59) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (51). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 113 cases among five inmates and 108 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 25,163 – increase of 184
  • Men: 11,348
  • Women: 13,535
  • Non-residents: 129
  • People listed as unknown: 151
  • Deaths: 706
  • Hospitalizations: 2,239

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,872 – increase of 57
  • Men: 4,539
  • Women: 5,129
  • Non-residents: 77
  • People listed as unknown: 127
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 733
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 282
  • Deaths: 243
  • Hospitalizations: 805
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,516), Leesburg (1,593), Tavares (853), Eustis (802) and Mount Dora (744). The Villages also is reporting 49 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 12,061 – increase of 109
  • Men: 4,992
  • Women: 7,029
  • Non-residents: 33
  • People listed as unknown: 7
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,164
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,260
  • Deaths: 372
  • Hospitalizations: 1,141
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (9,031), Summerfield (497), Dunnellon (441), Belleview (439) and Citra (206). The Villages is reporting 10 cases. A total of 1,428 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (110) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 914,333 cases – an increase of 9,085 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 901,234 are residents. A total of 54,391 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,340 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 18,030 deaths and 52,865 people have been hospitalized.

Related Articles

News

The Villages announces dates for Christmas tree lighting events

The Villages has announced dates for this year’s Christmas tree lighting events.
Read more
News

Trash pickup schedule in The Villages announced for Thanksgiving

The Villages District Office has announced the trash pickup schedule in The Villages for Thanksgiving. We've get details.
Read more
News

Temporary lane closures scheduled along Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages

Motorists traveling on Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages can expect to see temporary lane closures due to landscaping in the medians.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man says he’s ‘not that smart’ after failing field sobriety exercises

A weaving Summerfield man who lives just outside the confines of The Villages was jailed Tuesday night after he sped past a Marion County sheriff’s lieutenant in Belleview.
Read more
Crime

Speeding Summerfield man nabbed on drug charges after deputy smells marijuana

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday morning after being stopped for speeding and having a tag border that obstructed features on his license plate.
Read more
News

Ancient Order of Hibernians aids the Sumter County Sheriff’s Christmas program

Several members of the Lake County Division 1 of the Ancient Order of Hibernians stopped by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at The Villages Annex to help support the Kids, Cops and Christmas program with a $250 donation.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park-based Hallard Press kicks off COVID-19 Short Story Competition

The 2021 Hallard Press COVID-19 Short Story Competition is under way and entries will be accepted until Dec. 15.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

The Villages announces dates for Christmas tree lighting events

The Villages has announced dates for this year’s Christmas tree lighting events.
Read more
News

Trash pickup schedule in The Villages announced for Thanksgiving

The Villages District Office has announced the trash pickup schedule in The Villages for Thanksgiving. We've get details.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator And Great Blue Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator and great blue heron were checking each other out at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sherman’s Fox Squirrel Enjoying A French Fry At Edna’s On The Green

This Sherman's fox squirrel was enjoying a french fry at Edna's on The Green. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Osprey On The Hunt In The Village Of Collier

This osprey was on the hunt in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Response to ‘Too many details’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says she feels embarrassed for some of the people who appear in the crime reports in Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man says he’s ‘not that smart’ after failing field sobriety exercises

A weaving Summerfield man who lives just outside the confines of The Villages was jailed Tuesday night after he sped past a Marion County sheriff’s lieutenant in Belleview.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Think of your neighbors before you clean out store shelves

Early indications are that we may be seeing a winter version of the spring shortages we saw of items at grocery stores, due to the Coronavirus. Let's all take a deep breath this time and think it through.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

2 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases spike in and around The Villages

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to crop up in and around The Villages.
Read more
News

The Villages announces dates for Christmas tree lighting events

The Villages has announced dates for this year’s Christmas tree lighting events.
Read more
News

Trash pickup schedule in The Villages announced for Thanksgiving

The Villages District Office has announced the trash pickup schedule in The Villages for Thanksgiving. We've get details.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Response to ‘Too many details’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says she feels embarrassed for some of the people who appear in the crime reports in Villages-News.com.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Could details be added to daily COVID-19 report?

A Village of Summerhill resident, who is a faithful reader of the daily COVID-19 report, offers a suggestion. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Who’s running our country?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident suggests that the people who are running the country have not been elected.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man says he’s ‘not that smart’ after failing field sobriety exercises

A weaving Summerfield man who lives just outside the confines of The Villages was jailed Tuesday night after he sped past a Marion County sheriff’s lieutenant in Belleview.
Read more
Crime

Speeding Summerfield man nabbed on drug charges after deputy smells marijuana

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday morning after being stopped for speeding and having a tag border that obstructed features on his license plate.
Read more
Crime

Sex offender released last year from prison moves into rental in The Villages

A sex offender released last year from prison has moved into a rental home in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,852FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
69.2 ° F
70 °
68 °
77 %
3.5mph
90 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment