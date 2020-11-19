Ancient Order of Hibernians aids the Sumter County Sheriff’s Christmas program

Several members of the Lake County Division 1 of the Ancient Order of Hibernians stopped by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at The Villages Annex to help support the Kids, Cops and Christmas program with a $250 donation.

“We have supported the SCSO Christmas programs in past years with a donation of bikes,” said chapter President Joe Farrell.

The Village of Santo Domingo resident went on to explain that the group decided to make a cash donation this year so that the sheriff’s office could use the money to help those in need.

Farrell also noted that the 42-member local chapter has supported local charities including St. Timothy’s food bank, local soup kitchens, Boys and Girls Club of Lake County and The Villages Honor Flight program. The Lake County chapter meets the third Monday of the month at St.Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages.

Individuals and organizations can make donations to the SCSO by check to the SUMTER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE BENEVOLENT FUND and send to the attention of Theresa Cooper, 8035 E. County Road 466, The Villages FL, 32162. Cooper can be reached at (352) 689-4604. Donations of bikes, toys, and other items maybe dropped of at the same location.