Ancient Order of Hibernians aids the Sumter County Sheriff’s Christmas program

David Towns

Several members of the Lake County Division 1 of the Ancient Order of Hibernians stopped by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at The Villages Annex to help support the Kids, Cops and Christmas program with a $250 donation.

“We have supported the SCSO Christmas programs in past years with a donation of bikes,” said chapter President Joe Farrell.

The Village of Santo Domingo resident went on to explain that the group decided to make a cash donation this year so that the sheriff’s office could use the money to help those in need.

Members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians present Sumter County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Siemer with a $250 contribution in support of the Kids, Cops and Christmas program.

Farrell also noted that the 42-member local chapter has supported local charities including St. Timothy’s food bank, local soup kitchens, Boys and Girls Club of Lake County and The Villages Honor Flight program. The Lake County chapter meets the third Monday of the month at St.Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages.

Individuals and organizations can make donations to the SCSO by check to the SUMTER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE BENEVOLENT FUND and send to the attention of Theresa Cooper, 8035 E. County Road 466, The Villages FL, 32162. Cooper can be reached at (352) 689-4604. Donations of bikes, toys, and other items maybe dropped of at the same location.

News

Fruitland Park-based Hallard Press kicks off COVID-19 Short Story Competition

The 2021 Hallard Press COVID-19 Short Story Competition is under way and entries will be accepted until Dec. 15.
News

Developer offers no sympathy for unhappy homebuyers in Village of Monarch Grove

The Developer is reportedly offering no sympathy for unhappy homebuyers in the Village of Monarch Grove.
News

Villager who was driving force in Navy SEALs to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

A Villager who was a driving force in the Navy SEALs will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. We look back at his formative years with the elite fighting force.
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases spike in The Villages and tri-county area

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area continued to show a significant spike in new cases of the deadly virus Wednesday.
Crime

Sex offender released last year from prison moves into rental in The Villages

A sex offender released last year from prison has moved into a rental home in The Villages.
Crime

Village of Sunset Pointe woman arrested at Motel 6 in Wildwood

A Village of Sunset Pointe woman was arrested at Motel 6 in Wildwood.
Crime

Villager’s troubled son says he’s not ‘bad guy’ after being popped for TV theft

A 42-year-old man who lives with his mother on the Historic Side of The Villages and has a sordid criminal past is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
