Fruitland Park-based Hallard Press kicks off COVID-19 Short Story Competition

The 2021 Hallard Press COVID-19 Short Story Competition is under way and entries will be accepted until Dec. 15.

The top-5 short stories, curated by the Hallard Press judging team, will run in the publisher’s online Breakfast Serial feature starting with the Jan. 22. issue.

“There is no entry fee, all submissions must be by email attachment and entries will be accepted from anywhere in the world,” said Nancy Hellekson, Hallard Press managing director.

Entries must be an original, unpublished short story in English, in any genre, of at least 1,500 words and not more than 3,000 words based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve intentionally left the content rules flexible to allow authors wide latitude,” Hellekson noted.

Competition rules and submission guidelines are listed below:

There is no entry fee.

Format: The usual Word or Pages document with one-inch margins, double spaced, indented paragraphs, 12 point Times Roman, with header including the story name and page number (but nothing that would identify the author). No PDF documents, please.

Include a separate cover page with story name, author name, address, email and phone. This page will be removed before the short story is given to the judges.

Online submissions only by email attachment. Email before midnight EDT Dec. 15 to: [email protected] . Subject line: “COVID-19 Short Story Entry”

Authors may submit multiple entries, but each short story must be different and meet the competition guidelines.

The identity of judges will remain anonymous.

Each entry will be acknowledged by return email when received. Sorry, we cannot answer queries, accept updates or communicate with entrants about the competition. Winners will be announced by email to all entrants on Jan. 8, 2021 and the information will be posted on HallardPress.com. The decision of the judges is final.

Hallard Press reserves the right to disqualify any submission that does not meet the guidelines.

