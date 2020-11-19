Man arrested after intoxicated outburst at Publix in The Villages

A man was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a Publix store in The Villages.

The manager at Publix at La Plaza Grande summoned law enforcement at about 7 p.m. Wednesday after 54-year-old Mark Lee Roberts of Lady Lake began “screaming and cursing at an employee” in the liquor section of the store, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Roberts had returned to the store after being escorted outside a few minutes earlier by the manager.

Roberts then approached two shoppers and began “yelling” at them and attempting to start a fight with them.

When officers arrived on the scene, they immediately detected a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage” coming from his breath, the report said. He was also “disheveled and unkempt.”

As the police attempted to take him into custody, Roberts shouted profanities at them. After he was placed into the patrol car, he continued to curse and scream at the window.

He was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.

Roberts was arrested last month after a Halloween pumpkin-smashing incident at a woman’s home. Roberts was arrested in August after a tirade that began when he was spotted with an open beer at Wawa in Lady Lake.

In 2015, Roberts had been jailed without bond after violating his probation on a charge of disorderly conduct. At the time he was placed on probation, he had been ordered by a judge to complete anger management and stay away from alcohol.