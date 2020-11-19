Ronald Keene Porter, 85, of Wildwood, went to be with the Lord Monday, November 16, 2020.

Mr. Porter was born September 18, 1935 in Martin County, KY to Willie and Josephine (McFadden) Porter. After the death of his father at age 2, his mother remarried to Jack Baldwin who raised him as his son. Ronald moved here in 1974 from Ohio and retired from Florida Power. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood.

Survivors include his children, Ronald Kyle Porter and his wife, Mary of Wildwood and Jane Morgan and her husband, Jeff of Winchester, KY; grandchildren, Trisha, Daniel, Leanne, Shanna and Douglas; 8 great-grandchildren. Ronald was preceded in death by the love of his life, Georgia Porter; his parents, Jack and Josephine Baldwin; and grandson, James White.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM with the funeral ceremony beginning 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Banks/Page-Theus Chapel. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Wildwood. The chapel service will be streamed live and may be viewed by visiting http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/40875.