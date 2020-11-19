Summerfield man says he’s ‘not that smart’ after failing field sobriety exercises

A weaving Summerfield man who lives just outside the confines of The Villages was jailed Tuesday night after he sped past a Marion County sheriff’s lieutenant in Belleview.

The lieutenant reported that 26-year-old Hunter Joseph Sackville was traveling at about 10 mph over the posted speed limit and his vehicle, a blue 2011 Lincoln MKS, struck the outer white line and the inside line of his lane. Sackville also weaved over the paved median, briefly stopped at a traffic light and then traveled through the steady red light, a sheriff’s office report states.

The lieutenant activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop in the 11700 block of U.S. Hwy. 27/441. The lieutenant reported that Sackville continued to drive for one-third of a mile before finally stopping.

The lieutenant made contact with Sackville and noted that he had glassy eyes and appeared to be under the influence. A deputy responded to the traffic stop and reported smelling a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Sackville’s mouth as he spoke. The deputy also noted that Sackville’s speech was “extremely slurred” and he eyes appeared glassy.

Sackville told the deputy that he had consumed “one to two drinks and he was good to drive.” The deputy invited Sackville to participate in field sobriety exercises, which he agreed to do.

Sackville failed all five field exercises, including being unable to recite the alphabet past the letter “D.” He told the deputy, “I’m not that smart” and made a derogatory statement about himself, the report says.

Sackville, who lives at 16395 S.E. 82nd Court, not far from the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center, was placed under arrest. He provided breath samples showing 0.205 and 0.202 blood alcohol content and was transported to the Marion County Jail.

Sackville was charged with driving under the influence (.15 or higher). He was being held on $1,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.