Temporary lane closures scheduled along Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages

Staff Report

Motorists traveling on Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages can expect to see temporary lane closures due to landscaping in the medians.

Those closures will include:

  • Monday, Nov. 23: Buena Vista Boulevard at the intersection of S.E. 165th Mulberry Lane, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020: Buena Vista Boulevard at the intersection of S.E. 172nd Legacy Lane, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 25: Buena Vista Boulevard at the intersection of S.E. 86th Street Belle Meade Circle, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 1: Buena Vista Boulevard at the intersection of S.E. 82nd Calumet Avenue, from 6 a.m. to noon; Buena Vista Boulevard at the entrance to the Nancy Lopez Club House, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Crews will place barricades and signs to direct traffic through the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules. For more information, contact the Office of the Marion County Engineer at (352) 671-8686.

Crime

Summerfield man says he’s ‘not that smart’ after failing field sobriety exercises

A weaving Summerfield man who lives just outside the confines of The Villages was jailed Tuesday night after he sped past a Marion County sheriff’s lieutenant in Belleview.
Crime

Speeding Summerfield man nabbed on drug charges after deputy smells marijuana

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday morning after being stopped for speeding and having a tag border that obstructed features on his license plate.
News

Ancient Order of Hibernians aids the Sumter County Sheriff’s Christmas program

Several members of the Lake County Division 1 of the Ancient Order of Hibernians stopped by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at The Villages Annex to help support the Kids, Cops and Christmas program with a $250 donation.
News

Fruitland Park-based Hallard Press kicks off COVID-19 Short Story Competition

The 2021 Hallard Press COVID-19 Short Story Competition is under way and entries will be accepted until Dec. 15.
News

Developer offers no sympathy for unhappy homebuyers in Village of Monarch Grove

The Developer is reportedly offering no sympathy for unhappy homebuyers in the Village of Monarch Grove.
News

Villager who was driving force in Navy SEALs to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

A Villager who was a driving force in the Navy SEALs will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. We look back at his formative years with the elite fighting force.
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases spike in The Villages and tri-county area

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area continued to show a significant spike in new cases of the deadly virus Wednesday.
