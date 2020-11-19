Temporary lane closures scheduled along Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages

Motorists traveling on Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages can expect to see temporary lane closures due to landscaping in the medians.

Those closures will include:

Monday, Nov. 23: Buena Vista Boulevard at the intersection of S.E. 165th Mulberry Lane, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020: Buena Vista Boulevard at the intersection of S.E. 172nd Legacy Lane, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Buena Vista Boulevard at the intersection of S.E. 86th Street Belle Meade Circle, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 1: Buena Vista Boulevard at the intersection of S.E. 82nd Calumet Avenue, from 6 a.m. to noon; Buena Vista Boulevard at the entrance to the Nancy Lopez Club House, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Crews will place barricades and signs to direct traffic through the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules. For more information, contact the Office of the Marion County Engineer at (352) 671-8686.