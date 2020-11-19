Thursday, November 19, 2020
68.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Think of your neighbors before you clean out store shelves

Villages-News Editorial

Early indications are that we may be seeing a winter version of the spring shortages we saw of items at grocery stores, due to the Coronavirus.

Earlier this year, fears of the spread of COVID-19 set off an unprecedented, and arguably unwarranted, buying spree of household items, particularly toilet paper and paper towels. These items were in scarce supply for months. Also hard to fine were sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer.

Eventually, suppliers caught back up. A sense of calm was restored.

Now, with renewed fears of shortages, Americans are “stocking up” again.

Reports indicate that roughly 10 percent of the workforce at manufacturing plants where the products are made are calling in sick, mainly because they’ve been in contact with others who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. That is slowing down the production line.

There is a thin line between being sensible and being a hoarder. If you are already sitting on a stockpile of these goods, there really is no need to purchase more. Think about your friends and neighbors who may not have had your foresight. 

The news on the vaccine front is extremely encouraging. It appears there is a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to this pandemic.

In the meantime, be considerate. Think of others. Let’s remember we live in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Related Articles

Opinions

President Trump’s executive order a step toward holding China accountable

Congressman Daniel Webster praises President Trump's action that will help hold China accountable.
Read more
Opinions

Green Bay great Paul Hornung suffered head trauma and later battled dementia

Paul Hornung was a star for the Green Bay Packers and a Heisman Trophy winner. But he suffered the hard knocks of football and later sued a helmet manufacturer for failure to protect his head. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life and storied career.
Read more
Opinions

CDC advises Americans to make safety a priority this Thanksgiving

The Centers for Disease Control has released guidelines aimed at helping all Americans celebrate a safe Thanksgiving. We've got the full details.
Read more
Opinions

Pfizer vaccine 90 percent effective in early data

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that It looks like we may soon have safe and effective vaccines that can help the world control this COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Opinions

Villages shouldn’t fully reopen town squares with COVID-19 out of control

We find it disturbing that despite continued spikes in new cases of COVID-19, The Villages has decided to fully reopen all three town squares.
Read more
Opinions

Black Friday

Columnist Barry Evans looks ahead to Thanksgiving - and Black Friday.
Read more
Opinions

Artificial sweeteners are not benign

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that artificial sweeteners are not benign. He offers advice.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villager who was driving force in Navy SEALs to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

A Villager who was a driving force in the Navy SEALs will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. We look back at his formative years with the elite fighting force.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases spike in The Villages and tri-county area

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area continued to show a significant spike in new cases of the deadly virus Wednesday.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sherman’s Fox Squirrel Enjoying A French Fry At Edna’s On The Green

This Sherman's fox squirrel was enjoying a french fry at Edna's on The Green. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Osprey On The Hunt In The Village Of Collier

This osprey was on the hunt in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Seagull On The Lake Sumter Landing Boardwalk With Full Moon

Check out this seagull on the Lake Sumter Landing boardwalk with a full moon in the night sky. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Golfer who pulled up stakes also bears some responsibility

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident contends the golfer who pulled up stakes also bears some responsibility in the altercation at Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sex offender released last year from prison moves into rental in The Villages

A sex offender released last year from prison has moved into a rental home in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Think of your neighbors before you clean out store shelves

Early indications are that we may be seeing a winter version of the spring shortages we saw of items at grocery stores, due to the Coronavirus. Let's all take a deep breath this time and think it through.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Developer offers no sympathy for unhappy homebuyers in Village of Monarch Grove

The Developer is reportedly offering no sympathy for unhappy homebuyers in the Village of Monarch Grove.
Read more
News

Villager who was driving force in Navy SEALs to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

A Villager who was a driving force in the Navy SEALs will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. We look back at his formative years with the elite fighting force.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases spike in The Villages and tri-county area

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area continued to show a significant spike in new cases of the deadly virus Wednesday.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Golfer who pulled up stakes also bears some responsibility

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident contends the golfer who pulled up stakes also bears some responsibility in the altercation at Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Could an increase in death rate benefit The Villages?

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses the slightly uncomfortable question, “Could an increase in the death rate benefit The Villages?”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Disappointed in the Daily Sun

A Village of Pennecamp resident writes that after 10 years of subscribing to The Villages Daily Sun, she is more disappointed than ever. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sex offender released last year from prison moves into rental in The Villages

A sex offender released last year from prison has moved into a rental home in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Village of Sunset Pointe woman arrested at Motel 6 in Wildwood

A Village of Sunset Pointe woman was arrested at Motel 6 in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s troubled son says he’s not ‘bad guy’ after being popped for TV theft

A 42-year-old man who lives with his mother on the Historic Side of The Villages and has a sordid criminal past is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,853FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
68.5 ° F
70 °
66.2 °
72 %
2.5mph
90 %
Thu
71 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
76 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment