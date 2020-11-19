Think of your neighbors before you clean out store shelves

Early indications are that we may be seeing a winter version of the spring shortages we saw of items at grocery stores, due to the Coronavirus.

Earlier this year, fears of the spread of COVID-19 set off an unprecedented, and arguably unwarranted, buying spree of household items, particularly toilet paper and paper towels. These items were in scarce supply for months. Also hard to fine were sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer.

Eventually, suppliers caught back up. A sense of calm was restored.

Now, with renewed fears of shortages, Americans are “stocking up” again.

Reports indicate that roughly 10 percent of the workforce at manufacturing plants where the products are made are calling in sick, mainly because they’ve been in contact with others who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. That is slowing down the production line.

There is a thin line between being sensible and being a hoarder. If you are already sitting on a stockpile of these goods, there really is no need to purchase more. Think about your friends and neighbors who may not have had your foresight.

The news on the vaccine front is extremely encouraging. It appears there is a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to this pandemic.

In the meantime, be considerate. Think of others. Let’s remember we live in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.