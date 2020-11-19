Trash pickup schedule in The Villages announced for Thanksgiving

The Villages District Office has announced the trash pickup schedule in The Villages for Thanksgiving.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 26. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

If you live in CDDs 12 and 13, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 26. Collection will be on Monday, Nov. 30.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), contact Lake County Solid Waste at (352) 343-3776 for information on your sanitation schedule.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation or recycling collection on Thursday, Nov. 26. Trash will be collected on Monday, Nov. 30. Recycling will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 3.