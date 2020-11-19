Thursday, November 19, 2020
Villagers want to know who complained after troll hits their neighborhood

Meta Minton

Villagers demanded to know who complained about their lawn ornaments after troll a hit their neighborhood.

Axel Rasmussen who lives on Canyon Avenue in the Village of Pinellas told the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors on Thursday afternoon that he was visited by Community Standards last month.

The Minnesotan, who purchased his home in The Villages about five years ago, said he had ornamental cranes, a dog and an alligator in his yard. He said the decorative items were the subject of a complaint.

“They are not ugly, they blend in,” Rasmussen said of the items which had been on display at his home.

Rasmussen said the Community Standards representative indicated that several other homes on the street had been targeted by the complainer. However, there were homes with similar violations had not been the subject of a complaint, Rasmussen said.

He said what really irked him was not being able to know who had lodged the complaint.

“Why can’t the homeowner know who complained?” Rasmussen asked the CDD 9 Board of Supervisors.

His neighbor, Charles Gunn, suggested an easy way to track the validity of those lodging complaints.

“We go to activities in The Villages and we have to use our ID cards. Shouldn’t complainers have to use their ID cards?” he asked.

He said that it isn’t right to have people from outside the neighborhood making complaints in an area in which they reside.

CDD 9 Chairman Jack Reimer said there is no plan to alter the anonymous complaint process.

“I know some people are unhappy, but the fact is you were in violation of the deed restriction,” Reimer said to Rasmussen.

The chairman added that the board has previously discussed the issue in great detail.

“It’s not a new issue. We’ve discussed the pros and cons in the past,” Reimer said.

Crime

Man arrested after intoxicated outburst at Publix in The Villages

A man was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a Publix store in The Villages.
Health

2 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases spike in and around The Villages

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to crop up in and around The Villages.
News

The Villages announces dates for Christmas tree lighting events

The Villages has announced dates for this year’s Christmas tree lighting events.
News

Trash pickup schedule in The Villages announced for Thanksgiving

The Villages District Office has announced the trash pickup schedule in The Villages for Thanksgiving. We've get details.
News

Temporary lane closures scheduled along Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages

Motorists traveling on Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages can expect to see temporary lane closures due to landscaping in the medians.
Crime

Summerfield man says he’s ‘not that smart’ after failing field sobriety exercises

A weaving Summerfield man who lives just outside the confines of The Villages was jailed Tuesday night after he sped past a Marion County sheriff’s lieutenant in Belleview.
Crime

Speeding Summerfield man nabbed on drug charges after deputy smells marijuana

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday morning after being stopped for speeding and having a tag border that obstructed features on his license plate.
