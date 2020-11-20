Friday, November 20, 2020
4 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area sees hefty spike in cases

Larry D. Croom

Four more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area reported a substantial boost in cases of the deadly virus on Friday.

One of the latest fatalities was a resident of Sumter County, while the other three were residents of Marion County. They were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 76-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive Nov. 3;
  • 74-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 19;
  • 76-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Nov. 2; and
  • 77-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Nov. 7.

Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up nine for a total of 974;
  • Leesburg up 11 for a total of 1,604;
  • Belleview up six for a total of 445;
  • Wildwood up two for a total of 487;
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 436;
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 499;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 153;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 223;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 52.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,248 cases – an increase of 18 from Thursday to Friday – among 1,826 men, 1,386 women, 19 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 226 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 800 in correctional facilities. There have been 92 deaths and 310 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 913 cases – an increase of seven in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above, others have been reported in Coleman (713), Bushnell (369, 154 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 106 inmates and 48 staff members), Webster (119), Lake Panasoffkee (92), Center Hill (64) and Sumterville (59). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 113 cases among five inmates and 108 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 25,414 – increase of 251
  • Men: 11,455
  • Women: 13,672
  • Non-residents: 133
  • People listed as unknown: 154
  • Deaths: 710
  • Hospitalizations: 2,264

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,946 – increase of 74
  • Men: 4,574
  • Women: 5,164
  • Non-residents: 243
  • People listed as unknown: 129
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 737
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 283
  • Deaths: 243
  • Hospitalizations: 810
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,539), Leesburg (1,604), Tavares (857), Eustis (808) and Mount Dora (750). The Villages also is reporting 51 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 12,220 – increase of 159
  • Men: 5,055
  • Women: 7,122
  • Non-residents: 35
  • People listed as unknown: 8
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,177
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,260
  • Deaths: 375
  • Hospitalizations: 1,144
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (9,144), Summerfield (499), Dunnellon (453), Belleview (445) and Citra (207). The Villages is reporting 10 cases. A total of 1,429 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (111) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 923,418 cases – an increase of 9,085 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 910,065 are residents. A total of 54,663 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,387 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 18,110 deaths and 53,091 people have been hospitalized.

