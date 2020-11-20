76-year-old Villager arrested after search warrant served at his home

A 76-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served at his home.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived at about 9 a.m. at the home of John Thomas Nolan at 1364 Bokeelia Place in the Bokeelia Villas and arrested him on multiple charges of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The arrest was the result of a two-month investigation launched in September after a cyber tip was received by the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

The Queens, N.Y. native confirmed to deputies that he lives alone in the villa he purchased in 2012 for $142,100.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.