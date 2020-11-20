Conservative commentary in the Daily Sun

To the Editor:

While reading the Daily Sun, I came across an article in the conservative corner and could not believe the article, because of how badly it was written.

I usually do not read these articles because they are only one-sided. We do not live in North Korea or Iran where there is only a one-party system with no rights or freedom like we have.

We had an election and one party won and the other lost, regardless of what you think.

Wife and I mailed in our votes five weeks ago in a special secured envelope and we checked to make sure it was received and counted. This article is one of the most disgraceful articles I have read.

Larry Mednick

Village of Lynnhaven