Huey Magoo’s opens in Lady Lake despite ‘challenging times’ amid COVID-19

A new restaurant has opened in Lady Lake despite the “challenging times” amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Huey Magoo’s officially welcomed diners Friday at its newest location at Lady Lake Commons, next door to Mission BBQ. It is one of 12 Huey Magoo’s slated to open in Florida.

The 2,100-square-foot eatery also offers a large outdoor patio. The restaurant touts “safe dine-in/out, adhering to CDC and government guidelines for socially distanced seating,” take out and curbside pickup. Delivery will also be available through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“In the midst of these challenging times, we are extremely grateful to celebrate another grand opening this year, our first location in Lake County, and keep Huey Magoo’s expansion train moving,” said the company’s President and CEO Andy Howard.

The restaurant’s menu is built around it signature chicken tenders. The menu includes salads, sandwiches and wraps.

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004.